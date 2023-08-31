Bolivia is running out of natural gas, its main source of income, due to a lack of investment in exploration for new reserves, a senior official has said.

Since 2014, the country has seen a decline in production, the president of state oil company YPFB, Armin Dorgathen, told reporters on Wednesday in the eastern city of Santa Cruz.

"There were not a lot of exploration projects," he added.

On Tuesday, President Luis Arce, had also warned of a decline in production until "hitting rock bottom."

"We have lost many gas reserves," the president said at a public event in the city of Oruro.

"These gas reserves have not been replenished and the country, therefore, does not have the capacity to produce more gas," he said.

The latest available figures put Bolivia's natural gas reserves at 8.95 trillion cubic feet.