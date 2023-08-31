Millions of dollars were invested in some publicly traded stocks of India's Adani Group via "opaque" Mauritius funds that "obscured" involvement of alleged business partners of the Adani family, the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) has said in an article.

Citing a review of files from multiple tax havens and internal Adani Group emails, the non-profit global network of investigative journalists said two individual investors — Nasser Ali Shaban Ahli from Dubai and Chang Chung-Ling from Taiwan — with "longtime business ties" to the Adani family used such offshore structures to buy and sell Adani shares.

The Adani Group, controlled by billionaire Gautam Adani who was the third-richest man in the world before the scandal erupted in January, said it categorically rejected what it called recycled allegations "in their entirety".

The OCCRP report, which comes after US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research accused the Adani Group in January of improper business dealings, pushed down shares of Adani Group companies on Thursday and revived corporate governance concerns.

Shares of Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of the group, fell 3.5 percent, while Adani Ports, Adani Power, Adani Green, Adani Total Gas and Adani Wilmar slid between 2 -4.5 percent each.

"If true, it could mean a violation of Indian financial market regulator SEBI laws for publicly listed stocks, that could sway the outcome or push SEBI to dig deeper in its ongoing investigation into the group,” CreditiSights senior research analyst Lakshmanan R. said.

Days following the January report, Adani group stocks lost $150 billion in market value and remain down around $100 billion following a recovery in recent months after it repaid some debt and regained some investor confidence.

Related All you need to know about the Adani Group scandal

Family ties

Between them, at the peak of their investment in Ju ne 2016, Ahli and Chang held free-floating shares of four Adani Group units — Adani Power, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, and Adani Transmissions — ranging from 8 percent to about 14 percent stakes in the companies through two Mauritius-based funds, the report said.

At one point, their investment in Adani funds was worth $430 million, the report said. Under Indian laws, every company needs to have 25 percent of its shares held by public shareholders to avoid price manipulation.