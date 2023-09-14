The United Nations Peacekeeping Forces have recently engaged in certain attitudes and behaviour in Cyprus that could harm the principle of neutrality, which it should protect with sensitivity, said Türkiye’s Defence Ministry sources.

A ministry source condemned an attack by a peacekeeping soldier on the Turkish mission in the island.

“In September 11, a dispute arose as United Nations Peacekeeping Force personnel attempted to enter the area where Turkish Security Command personnel were present,” the source said.

“A member of the United Nations Peacekeeping Forces hit a member of the Security Forces Command during this altercation.”

“It is assessed that the disproportionate reaction may be an effort to appear sympathetic to the Greek Cypriot side, and to put the Turkish side in a difficult position.”

Türkiye has been criticising the West for its biased approach to the conflict in the island of Cyprus, which has been divided in two, with Turkish Cypriots in the north and Greek Cypriots in the south.

Here’s a closer look at the latest incidents of biased approaches of the international community and the US which contributed to TRNC’s isolated status.

The lifting of arms embargo

Four years ago, the US Congress passed the Eastern Mediterranean Security and Energy Partnership Act in 2019.

By provisioning military assistance to the Greek side through the act, the US started to take the side of GCA and showed its opposition to the two-state solution, Aylin Unver-Noi, professor at Halic University tells TRT World.

This is where the major change in the US foreign policy regarding Cyprus started according to her.

The act paved the way for an alliance between the US, Greece, Israel and the Greek Cypriot Administration (GCA) while ignoring the rights of Türkiye on hydrocarbon resources in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Tampering with the balance of power in the Eastern Mediterranean, the move was accompanied by Washington lifting defence trade restrictions on the GCA for the 2023 fiscal year.

First, the US went for the partial lift of the arms embargo in 2020, allowing exports, re-exports and transfers of defence articles.

Two years later, it completed the process at the cost of losing whatever little semblance of neutrality Washington claimed to have on the Cyprus conflict. It expanded the scope of this decision, by turning it into a full lift.

Every year, it assesses if the Greek Cypriot Administration complies with the conditions for the arms embargo lift.

Lastly, on August 18 2023, the lift was extended for one year for the fiscal year of 2024, starting to be effective from 1 October 2023, as declared by the US Department of State.

Following the decision, the Turkish foreign ministry issued a statement condemning the US’ stance on the issue.

Calling it an intervention that undermines the regional power balance, the Turkish foreign ministry says such moves hamper the process of finding a fair settlement to the dispute.

"We would like to take this opportunity to remind that together with the TRNC, we have repeatedly pointed out how the various destabilising steps recently taken by the US in the region at the expense of the Turkish Cypriot side undermine the neutral position on the Island of Cyprus,” the ministry says.

What came next: aggravating arms buildup in the Eastern Mediterranean

The lifting of the arms embargo is part of a pattern that leads to disruption of the balance as further arms buildup squarely favours the Greek Cypriot side in the region.

Two weeks after the full lift in September 2022, the US decided to include GCA in a Pentagon Military Partnership Program.

Condemned by TRNC and Türkiye, it made another cooperation in the field of defence and security.

At the start of 2023, the first Bilateral Defence Cooperation Agreement between GCA and the US was signed.

Bringing joint military exercises and joint military training between the two sides, opened the way for provocative steps toward the armament.