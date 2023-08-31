With the walls stripped bare and furniture dismantled, the occupied East Jerusalem apartment is a far cry from the vividly-hued haven it was in early February when members of the Zalabani family played cards on the cobalt couch and feasted on stewed chicken with richly spiced rice.

That February dinner — a day before 13-year-old Mohammed Zalabani boarded a bus at an Israeli army checkpoint in the Shuafat refugee camp and lunged at an Israeli police officer with a kitchen knife — was the last time the Palestinian family gathered in their home that will soon be blown up.

Last week, Israel's Supreme Court dismissed the family’s appeal and decided to destroy the new, third-floor apartment where they've lived for almost three years.

Demolition crews arrived Thursday to inform the family the explosion would take place within days.

The family's case — which rights groups describe as uniquely problematic from a legal perspective — has drawn attention to Israel’s controversial practice of demolishing the family homes of Palestinian assailants.

As violence surges in East Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank, Israel’s far-right government is more aggressively pursuing the policy. The government defends the practice as a deterrent against attacks.

“This is no solution,” said Mohammed’s mother, Fida Zalabani, her eyes wet as she recalled the effort that went into decorating a house that Israeli security forces ransacked and boarded up, drilling holes into the walls for explosives.

“All my children, an entire community, will witness this and not forget it.”

Related How Israeli settler attacks are emptying Palestinian villages in occupied West Bank

On February 13, two weeks after seeing Israeli police mistakenly shoot and kill his teenage friend for brandishing what turned out to be a fake gun, Mohammed tried to stab an Israeli police officer before being wrestled to the floor.

A private guard protecting the officer fired toward the young assailant but accidentally hit and killed his own colleague.

Mohammed remains in juvenile detention, awaiting trial on murder charges.

Harming innocent people

Rights watchdogs — like legal aid group HaMoked, which filed the petition on behalf of the Zalabanis — describe such demolitions as collective punishment, leaving uninvolved parents, siblings and spouses homeless. The Zalabanis, a family of seven, have temporarily rented a cramped basement apartment.

"Home demolitions intentionally harm innocent people in the hopes that they deter other people from committing attacks,” said Jessica Montell, HaMoked's director. “This is what makes them so blatantly illegal and immoral.”

Condemned by Western governments and the United Nations, the tactic also has sown divisions in the Israeli establishment, with some generals and judicial officials expressing concern that rather than containing attacks, the tactic may have the opposite effect.

The recent rise in fighting has sharpened scrutiny of Israel’s logic of deterrence, as the stepped-up demolitions and deadly military raids into Palestinian towns have failed to stop the wave of attacks.

“When Palestinians see that we destroy houses, their level of fear and frustration and hatred increases,” said Ami Ayalon, former director of Israel's Shin Bet security service. "Those are the reasons that people join terrorist organizations.”

The practice is based on regulations imposed by the British Mandate in 1945, which authorised commanders to destroy insurgents' homes. Israel made use of it after capturing East Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza in the 1967 Mideast war.

During the first and second Palestinian uprisings, Israel demolished hundreds of homes belonging to militants. Some security officials credit the demolitions — among other harsh tactics — with curbing attacks.