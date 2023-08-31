BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Afghanistan's Taliban signs mining contracts worth $6.5B
The seven contracts, which include the extraction and processing of iron ore, lead, zinc and gold in four provinces, are with locally based companies, many of whom have foreign partners in countries including China and Iran.
Afghanistan's Taliban signs mining contracts worth $6.5B
Mining will be conducted in four provinces: Herat, Ghor, Logar and Takhar. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
By Rabiul Islam
August 31, 2023

Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban government said it has signed seven mining contracts amounting to $6.5 billion in investment, in the biggest such round of deals since seizing power two years ago.

The seven contracts signed on Thursday are with locally based companies, many of whom have foreign partners in countries including China and Iran. They include the extraction and processing of iron ore, lead, zinc and gold in four provinces: Herat, Ghor, Logar and Takhar.

A statement on the contracts from Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Abdul Ghani Baradar gave few details but said they would create thousands of jobs and significantly improve the economic situation of the country.

Any figures given for the deals could be misleading unless they lead to fully realised mining operations on the ground, which could take years, said Javed Noorani, an expert in Afghanistan's mining sector.

"The Taliban know Afghanistan has minerals and this is cash, but it’s not easy cash,” Noorani told The Associated Press.

RECOMMENDED

"Mineral mining is an incredibly complicated operation. It requires a proper framework, strategies, institutions and infrastructure. You open up the sector slowly and start with low-hanging fruit," he added.

The Taliban have been courting foreign investment to revitalise the economy since their takeover.

Nearly 80 percent of the previous, Western-backed Afghan government’s budget came from the international community. That money, now largely cut off, financed hospitals, schools, factories and government ministries.

The Taliban, like previous administrations in Afghanistan, are pinning their hopes on the country's vast and untapped mineral resources to line the nation’s coffers. Logar province is believed to hold the world’s largest copper deposit.

RelatedTaliban composes draft Afghan budget without foreign aid
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syrian president meets US envoy in Damascus to discuss issues of 'mutual interest'
Trilateral talks in UAE were 'substantive, productive': Ukraine
US to 'draw down' 700 immigration agents from Minnesota
China’s Xi holds back-to-back calls with Putin, Trump
Final session of Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum opens in Cairo
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Libya's Attorney General launches investigation into Saif al Islam Gaddafi's death