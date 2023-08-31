Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has warned his rivals he had "unfinished business" after extending his contract at Mercedes.

Hamilton and teammate George Russell penned new deals through to the end of the 2025 season.

“You’re all stuck with me for a little longer,” Hamilton said with a smile on Thursday at the Italian Grand Prix at Monza. "Honestly, I couldn’t be happier to be extending with this team."

"We’ve had such an incredible journey together. Mercedes have supported me since I was 13, such a long trip, and we still have unfinished business. We’re in this together, we've got a lot of work to do to get us back to the front but there’s no place I’d rather be."

The Silver Arrows confirmed that the pair would continue driving together in the next two seasons ahead of this weekend's Italian Grand Prix.

Hamilton will extend his F1 career beyond his 40th birthday with Mercedes, where he won six of his drivers' titles between 2014 and 2020.

The 38-year-old is reportedly set to earn around $63.4 million a season with Mercedes after renewing a contract that was set to expire at the end of the current campaign.