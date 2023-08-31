The UN Security Council has overwhelmingly voted to renew a peacekeeping mission in Lebanon for another year after a one-day delay in the vote.

The vote was initially to take place Wednesday but was pulled back to Thursday to allow the French and US missions to negotiate language about peacekeepers' freedom of movement.

The Council voted 13-0 to reauthorise the mission with permanent members Russia and China abstaining.

Authorisation for the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) was set to expire within hours.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US' UN envoy who also serves as Council president for the month of August, said the agreed-upon language in the reauthorisation resolution "includes language strongly reaffirming UNIFIL's freedom of movement, and its ability to conduct announced and unannounced patrols."

"It is imperative this be fully implemented and that UNIFIL not face unacceptable obstacles to carrying out its mission," she told the Council.

"We know UNIFIL has been unable to access a range of troubling sites across the blue line, including illegal firing ranges, Green Without Borders sites, rocket launch sites and tunnel sites. It is clear the main purpose of these sites is to facilitate Hezbollah's operations in southern Lebanon along the blue line," Thomas-Greenfield added.

Related Israel wounds 'Hezbollah members' near Blue Line fence with Lebanon

'Very, very significant indicator'