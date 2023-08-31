WORLD
2 MIN READ
Libya PM rejects normalising ties with Israel after sacking top diplomat
PM Dbeibah says there was an individual in government "who acted independently" in reference to Rome meeting between ex-FM Najla Mangoush and Israeli FM Eli Cohen.
Libya PM rejects normalising ties with Israel after sacking top diplomat
"Long live Libya, long live Palestine, and long live the Palestinian cause in all of our hearts," Dbeibah remarks. [File] / Photo: AP / AP
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
August 31, 2023

Libya's prime minister has rejected the prospect of normalising relations with Israel, days after news broke of a secret meeting between the countries' two foreign ministers.

"We affirm our rejection of any form of normalisation," Abdul Hamid Dbeibah said during a televised ministerial meeting on Thursday evening.

"Long live Libya, long live Palestine, and long live the Palestinian cause in all of our hearts," he remarked.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry declined to comment on Dbeibah's remarks.

The clandestine meeting between the top diplomats of both countries ignited angry street protests in several Libyan cities, prompting sacking of Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush.

"Unfortunately, there was an individual in the government who acted independently," Dbeibah said in reference to the Rome meeting.

RECOMMENDED

Harsh measures would be taken in response, he added, but provided no further details.

Last Sunday, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen publicly announced that he and Libya's Mangoush had held a private meeting in Rome the previous week, the first ever between top diplomats from both countries.

The next day, Dbeibah suspended Mangoush and launched an investigation into the meeting.

It is illegal to normalise ties with Israel under a 1957 law in Libya, which has long been supportive of the Palestinians and their cause to liberate their lands occupied by Israel.

RelatedIsrael PM orders consent before covert meetings after Libya uproar
RelatedIsrael, Libya meeting 'coordinated at highest level' — Israeli officials
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Syrian president meets US envoy in Damascus to discuss issues of 'mutual interest'
Trilateral talks in UAE were 'substantive, productive': Ukraine
US to 'draw down' 700 immigration agents from Minnesota
China’s Xi holds back-to-back calls with Putin, Trump
Final session of Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum opens in Cairo
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Libya's Attorney General launches investigation into Saif al Islam Gaddafi's death