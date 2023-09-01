Friday, September 1, 2023

More than 2,000 troops from a Russia-led security alliance opened military exercises in parts of Belarus near the borders of NATO countries.

The exercises of the Collective Security Treaty Organization include troops from Russia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan. Armenia is also a member of the CSTO but did not send any of its forces; in January, Armenia said it would not host CSTO drills this year amid tense relations with Russia.

Belarus' defence ministry said the exercises, which are to last through Wednesday, are to prepare for joint operations, including responses to a nuclear accident.

The exercises are taking place in three western Belarus regions that border NATO members Poland and Lithuania. Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said the purpose of the military exercises was to destabilise the region.

Belarus hosts Russian forces and equipment that have been used in the war in Ukraine, although Belarusian forces have not taken part. Russia also says it has deployed tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

Ukraine's Joint Forces commander Gen. Serhii Naiev said Ukraine has strengthened its border with Belarus for the exercises.

1857 GMT — Poland denies military helicopter breached Belarus airspace

Poland denied a military helicopter had breached Belarus's airspace, calling Minsk's claims "lies and provocations" at a time of escalating tensions between the neighbours.

"These are lies and provocations from the Belarusian side," said Jacek Goryszewski, spokesman for the operational command of Poland's armed forces.

"There was definitely no such violation. That is according to the pilot's dispatches and the radar system records," he said.

1723GMT —Belarus: Polish military helicopter breached airspace

Belarus said a Polish aircraft had breached its airspace, the latest spat between the two neighbours whose relationship has deteriorated during Russia's offensive in Ukraine.

"A Polish military helicopter Mi-24 crossed the state border at an extremely low altitude, flew up to 1,200 metres (4,000 feet) into the territory of Belarus and then turned back," the Belarusian Border Service said on Telegram.

1706GMT — Zelenskyy expected at UN this month: Albania's UN envoy

Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelenskyy is expected to attend the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations in New York this month and take part in a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine, Albania's UN Ambassador Ferit Hoxha told reporters.

Albania is president of the 15-member council for September. World leaders are due to begin gathering in New York from Sept. 18 for the high-level meeting of the UN General Assembly.

The Security Council meeting on Ukraine is due to be held on September 20.

1453 GMT —Ukraine has made 'notable progress' in offensive: White House

Ukraine's forces in recent days have made "notable progress" against Russian troops in their southern offensive, the White House said.

Asked about criticism that Kiev's southern campaign against occupying Russian forces has not advanced much in three months, White House national security spokesman John Kirby conceded that the fight has gone slower than Ukraine itself had hoped.

"That said, we have noted over the last 72 hours or so some notable progress by Ukrainian armed forces on that southern line," Kirby told reporters. "They have achieved some success against that second line of Russian defences," he said.

"We've all seen the criticism by anonymous officials out there, which frankly is not helpful" to Ukraine's battlefield effort, Kirby said.

1356 GMT — Russia says seized 'key heights' near Kupiansk in east Ukraine

Russia said it captured several strategic heights near Kupiansk, an eastern Ukrainian city where Moscow's troops stepped up pressure in August.

Ukraine launched a counteroffensive against Russian positions in the south in June but Russia responded by trying to take back territory in the northeast.

"In the direction of Kupiansk, units of the Western group of forces improved the tactical position by capturing enemy strongholds and key heights," the Russian defence ministry said.

It also claimed Ukrainian forces had sustained "significant" losses.

Kupiansk and territory nearby in the Kharkiv region were retaken by Kiev last September, but Moscow is pushing back.

1032 GMT — Putin, Erdogan to meet Monday amid grain deal hopes

Russian President Vladimir Putin will host his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday, the Kremlin said, amid hopes the two can restore a deal ensuring safe passage for grain shipments.