At least 48 people have been killed in a crackdown on an anti-UN protest in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo [DRC], according to sources and official documentation reviewed by the AFP news agency, raising a previously reported death toll.

On Wednesday, DRC soldiers stopped a religious sect from holding a demonstration against United Nations peacekeepers in the eastern city of Goma.

Some ten people were initially reported killed after the troops entered a radio station and a place of worship, according to local sources.

A policeman was also lynched in the violence.

But an internal army document consulted by AFP on Thursday, and verified by security officials, gave a toll of 48 people killed in the incident — in addition to the slain policeman — and 75 people wounded.

The document also said soldiers seized a number of bladed weapons and arrested 168 people, including the leader of the Christian-animist sect, which is named "Natural Judaic and Messianic Faith towards the Nations".

DRC's pro-democracy activist group LUCHA also stated on Thursday that the number of people killed was "close to 50".

In a statement late on Thursday, the government put the toll at "43 dead, with 56 wounded and 158 people apprehended, including the sect leader".

It said it supported "the investigation opened by the military auditor... so that those responsible can be brought to justice".

"Congolese security forces shot and killed dozens of protesters, and wounded scores more," Human Rights Watch said in a statement.

DRC forces "appear to have fired into a crowd to prevent a demonstration, an extremely callous as well as unlawful way to enforce a ban," said Thomas Fessy, senior Congo researcher at Human Rights Watch.

The organisation said, "senior military officials who ordered the use of unlawful lethal force should be suspended, investigated, and held accountable in fair and public trials".