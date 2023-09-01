Hundreds of thousands of people fleeing Sudan's war have crossed into Chad to find themselves in overcrowded camps, sweltering in plastic huts and awaiting healthcare that never comes.

One of them, Adam Bakht, is an elderly man with a sparse beard who said he counts "diabetes, asthma and allergies" among his ailments.

But he has received only "an injection to ease the pain", he told AFP news agency from a camp in Adre, bordering Sudan's Darfur region which has been gripped by horrific violence.

In a bright white jellaba, Bakht was desperately waiting for medical attention, along with another 200,000 refugees in the town who are trying to survive.

The camps that house them are running low on everything — medical personnel, sanitary facilities and medicine — in scattered makeshift clinics.

Still, hundreds arrive in unending columns every day, fleeing on foot to escape the raging clashes between the army, paramilitary forces and tribal fighters who have also entered the fray.

300 patients a day

The new arrivals in Adre may now be safe from the gunfire, but they soon learn they are still in danger — including from torrential rains that pummel camps already experiencing shortages of food and water, according to aid group Doctors without Borders (MSF).

"Malaria cases have sharply increased with the onset of Chad's rainy season, and people are at increased risk of contracting waterborne diseases such as cholera," MSF has warned.

"A lot of diseases are currently circulating," said Muzammil Said, a 27-year-old who sought refuge in Chad himself before volunteering to help keep one of the clinics running.

Every day, they receive "up to 300 patients" who lie on beds placed directly on the sand, close to each other.

The small team has neither the space nor the supplies to better equip the "hospital": a barebones set-up of branches and tarpaulin where staff sterilise what they can in iron sinks.

At rudimentary workstations, they ration the few boxes of medicine left over from international donations.

"Providing medicine is a huge challenge because it's so expensive. We need help," Said told AFP.