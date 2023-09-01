Three of China's biggest banks have cut interest rates on a range of yuan deposits, a move that could ease their pressure on contracting profit margins and provide more room for reducing lending costs amid a faltering economy.

The banks, including the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Agricultural Bank of China, cut their deposit rates by between five and 25 basis points, websites from each bank showed on Friday.

Three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday that major state banks would cut deposit rates.

The lenders cut rates on one-year time deposits by 10 basis points (bps) to 1.55 percent, and two-year time deposit by 20 bps and three-year and five-year time deposits by 25 bps.

The deposit rate cut is the third such cut within a year, with the scale of cuts bigger than previous rounds in June and in September last year.