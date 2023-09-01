Polar bears have long symbolised the dangers posed by climate change, as rising temperatures melt away the Arctic sea ice they depend upon for survival.

But quantifying the impact of a single oil well or coal power plant on the tundra predators had eluded scientists, until now.

A new report published in the journal Science shows it is possible to calculate how much new greenhouse gas emissions will increase the number of ice-free days in the bears' habitats, and how that, in turn, will affect the percentage of cubs that reach adulthood.

By achieving this level of granularity, the paper's two authors hope to close a loophole in US law.

Although the apex carnivores have had endangered species protections since 2008, a long-standing legal opinion prevents climate considerations from affecting decisions on whether to grant permits to new fossil fuel projects.

"We have presented the information necessary to rescind the Bernhardt Memo," first co-author Steven Amstrup, a zoologist with Polar Bears International and the University of Wyoming, told the AFP news agency, referring to the legal caveat which was named after an attorney in former president George W Bush's administration.

The memo stated it was beyond the scope of existing science to distinguish the impacts of a specific source of carbon emissions from the impacts of all greenhouse gasses since the beginning of the industrial age.

Cub survival imperiled

Polar bears rely heavily on the sea ice environment for hunting seals, travelling, mating and more.

When sea ice melts in summer, they retreat onto land or unproductive ice far from the shore, where they endure long stretches of fasting. These periods are growing longer as global t emperatures rise.