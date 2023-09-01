Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has "neutralised" a PKK terrorist in a cross-border operation in northern Iraq, security sources said.

The operation in the Sulaymaniyah district targeted Rezan Gungen, who was trained by the terrorist organisation to carry out assassination and sabotage attacks against Turkish security forces, said the sources on Friday.

Rezan Gungen, codenamed Rezan Botan, was actively participating in terrorist acts in Makhmour camp in Iraq.

He was also part of the youth structure of PKK.