WORLD
3 MIN READ
Zimbabwe opposition calls for nationwide protests,  poll re-run
The Citizens Coalition for Change intensifies its stance against alleged election irregularities, accusing the ruling party of suppressing votes in favourable areas.
Zimbabwe opposition calls for nationwide protests,  poll re-run
FILE PHOTO: Zimbabwe's opposition leader Chamisa attends election rally in Harare / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Edibe Beyza CaglarEdibe Beyza Caglar
September 1, 2023

Zimbabwe's main opposition party has called for nationwide protests and a re-run of elections that it said fraudulently handed President Emmerson Mnangagwa a second term in office.

The appeal from the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) came on Friday, a day after Mnangagwa said the vote was valid and warned there would be a crackdown on anyone spreading chaos.

"I warn anybody who may want to bring any chaos in this country we are ready," he said during a ceremony to open a lithium plant. "Whoever shall preach hate speech will be responsible for their hate speech, our prisons are not full."

The electoral commission said late on Saturday Mnangagwa had secured roughly 53% of the vote, leaving CCC leader Nelson Chamisa in second place on 44%. Mnangagwa's ruling ZANU-PF party was named the winner of the parliamentary election but fell just short of the two-thirds majority needed to change the constitution.

RelatedYoung pastor faces off against Zimbabwe strongman in presidential elections

Analysts have questioned the credibility of the elections, which were marred by arrests of vote monitors. ZANU-PF has said there were no irregularities, and Mnangagwa has urged anyone with complaints to go to the courts.

RECOMMENDED

The CCC has accused ZANU-PF of suppressing the vote in areas where it polls well, but has so far not lodged a legal complaint.

On Friday it called for protests in Zimbabwe's 10 provinces and asked activists to launch online campaigns and share evidence of voting malpractice.

"We are encouraging people to behave in a peaceful manner. The protests are up to the people. We just want their vote to find expression," CCC spokesman Promise Mkwananzi said.

The CCC wants other African countries to intervene and mediate in its dispute with the ruling party, but analysts say its chances of overturning the election results via the courts are slim given the judicial system is viewed as being controlled by ZANU-PF.

The CCC has seven days from the results declaration to lodge a court appeal.

RelatedUN chief concerned over post-election environment in Zimbabwe
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Syrian president meets US envoy in Damascus to discuss issues of 'mutual interest'
Trilateral talks in UAE were 'substantive, productive': Ukraine
US to 'draw down' 700 immigration agents from Minnesota
China’s Xi holds back-to-back calls with Putin, Trump
Final session of Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum opens in Cairo
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Libya's Attorney General launches investigation into Saif al Islam Gaddafi's death