Turkish goalkeeper joins Manchester United in historic signing
The 25-year-old Turkish goalie Altay Bayindir signs a monumental 4-year contract with Manchester United, becoming the club's first-ever Turkish player.
Red Devils will pay Fenerbahce $5.4M transfer fee for Bayindir. Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
September 1, 2023

Altay Bayindir has joined Manchester United on a contract running until June 2027, with the option of a further year, subject to international clearance.

"It is a huge honor to join Manchester United and become the first Turkish player to represent this incredible club," Bayindir said in a statement on Friday. "I have a passion for success, and I will give everything to help this special group of players to achieve our ambitions."

Manchester United football director John Murtough heaped raises on Bayindir, saying, "Altay is an excellent addition to our squad and adds further quality to our already strong group of experienced goalkeepers."

Fenerbahce said in a statement that the Red Devils agreed to pay them a $5.4 million transfer fee for the Turkish goalkeeper, adding that "in case of a transfer to another club in the future, 20% of the sales profit will be paid to the Turkish club."

In addition, if the sale price exceeds $10.8 million, Fenerbahce will be entitled to a share of $1 million.

The 25-year-old made 176 career appearances. Last season, he was a key player for Fenerbahce as they won the Turkish Cup.

