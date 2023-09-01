Altay Bayindir has joined Manchester United on a contract running until June 2027, with the option of a further year, subject to international clearance.

"It is a huge honor to join Manchester United and become the first Turkish player to represent this incredible club," Bayindir said in a statement on Friday. "I have a passion for success, and I will give everything to help this special group of players to achieve our ambitions."

Manchester United football director John Murtough heaped raises on Bayindir, saying, "Altay is an excellent addition to our squad and adds further quality to our already strong group of experienced goalkeepers."