WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli troops shoot dead Palestinian man in occupied West Bank
Palestine's health ministry named the victim as Abdul Rahim Fayez Ghannam, who was shot in the head by live fire from Israeli troops.
Israeli troops shoot dead Palestinian man in occupied West Bank
The number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank and Israel this year is the highest since 2005, according to the UN.  / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
September 1, 2023

Israeli forces killed a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry has said, as a surge of deadly violence in the occupied territory shows no signs of abating.

In Friday's statement, the ministry said Abdul Rahim Fayez Ghannam, 36, was "shot by live occupation (Israeli) fire in the head" in the village of al Aqaba in the northern West Bank.

An AFP photographer saw black smoke billowing from a building during the military raid.

After Israeli forces withdrew, Palestinian residents inspected bullet marks and a gaping hole left in the wall of a house.

The Israeli army, whose forces regularly carry out raids into Palestinian communities, did not immediately comment on the latest raid when contacted by AFP news agency.

RelatedHow Israel punishes Palestinians with arbitrary home demolitions
RECOMMENDED

Raising violence

The number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank and Israel this year is the highest since 2005, according to the United Nations' humanitarian agency OCHA.

The soaring violence has also involved a rise in Palestinian attacks on Israelis.

On Thursday, a Palestinian man rammed into Israeli soldiers near a West Bank checkpoint, killing one, before being shot dead.

A day earlier, Israeli forces killed a 14-year-old Palestinian boy in Jerusalem after he stabbed a passenger on a tram.

So far this year, at least 225 Palestinians, 32 Israelis, a Ukrainian and an Italian have been killed in violence linked to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, according to an AFP tally based on official sources on both sides.

RelatedIsraeli forces kill three Palestinians in occupied West Bank
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Syrian president meets US envoy in Damascus to discuss issues of 'mutual interest'
Trilateral talks in UAE were 'substantive, productive': Ukraine
US to 'draw down' 700 immigration agents from Minnesota
China’s Xi holds back-to-back calls with Putin, Trump
Final session of Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum opens in Cairo
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Libya's Attorney General launches investigation into Saif al Islam Gaddafi's death