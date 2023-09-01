Israeli forces killed a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry has said, as a surge of deadly violence in the occupied territory shows no signs of abating.

In Friday's statement, the ministry said Abdul Rahim Fayez Ghannam, 36, was "shot by live occupation (Israeli) fire in the head" in the village of al Aqaba in the northern West Bank.

An AFP photographer saw black smoke billowing from a building during the military raid.

After Israeli forces withdrew, Palestinian residents inspected bullet marks and a gaping hole left in the wall of a house.

The Israeli army, whose forces regularly carry out raids into Palestinian communities, did not immediately comment on the latest raid when contacted by AFP news agency.