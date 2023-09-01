WORLD
2 MIN READ
Paris ready to respond if Niger targets French facilities — army
French ambassador Sylvain Itte has challenged a junta order to leave Niger.
Paris ready to respond if Niger targets French facilities — army
Niger's military authority ordered the expulsion of the French ambassador following the military regime's barbs with Paris. / Photo: AFP / AFP
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
September 1, 2023

The French military has said that it is ready to respond if any renewed tensions in Niger target its military and diplomatic facilities in the conflict-hit West African country.

"The French army is ready to respond to any renewed tension that would target French military and diplomatic facilities in Niger," the French General Staff told Anadolu in a written statement on Friday.

Amid tensions that have risen in the weeks following the ouster of Niger’s democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum, the military administration's Foreign Ministry last week gave French Ambassador Sylvain Itte 48 hours to "leave Nigerien territory."

Ambassador Itte refused to comply and remained at his post, a move that was hailed by French President Emmanuel Macron.

RelatedNiger's junta revokes French envoy immunity, orders police to expel him
RECOMMENDED

Expelling French envoy

Niger's military authority ordered the expulsion of the French ambassador Thursday in a letter addressed to the French Foreign Ministry.

Itte "no longer enjoys the privileges and immunities attached to his status as a member of the embassy's diplomatic staff," the military administration said.

Niger was plunged into uncertainty on July 26 when Gen. Abdourahamane Tchiani, a former commander of the presidential guard, led a military intervention that ousted President Bazoum.

RelatedNiger's military tells French ambassador to leave within 48 hours
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Syrian president meets US envoy in Damascus to discuss issues of 'mutual interest'
Trilateral talks in UAE were 'substantive, productive': Ukraine
US to 'draw down' 700 immigration agents from Minnesota
China’s Xi holds back-to-back calls with Putin, Trump
Final session of Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum opens in Cairo
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Libya's Attorney General launches investigation into Saif al Islam Gaddafi's death