The United States has an "obligation" to fill its backlog of arms sales to Taiwan and there is a bipartisan effort to ensure this happens, a US lawmaker said, as the island's defence ministry pushed for solutions from Washington.

Taiwan has since last year complained of delays to US weapon deliveries, such as Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, as manufacturers turned supplies to Ukraine as it battles Russian forces. The issue has concerned some US lawmakers and officials too.

The United States, like most countries, has no formal relations with Taiwan - which China claims as its own - but it's the most important international supporter and arms supplier of the island.

As Beijing has become more assertive, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has pushed defence reforms to make the military more mobile and harder to attack, seeking to turn the island into what US officials call a "porcupine", and she has promoted self-reliance.

Meeting Tsai at the presidential office in Taipei, Rob Wittman, vice chairman of the House of Representatives Armed Services Committee, said Taiwan was making an "incredible effort" for its own defence, such as extending conscription.

"We have an obligation to make sure that we fill the backlog of foreign military sales that exist now between our countries," said Wittman, who also sits on the House select committee on China.

"I can tell you that members of the House on both sides of the aisle are focused on making sure this $19 billion backlog in foreign military sales gets fulfilled."