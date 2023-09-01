Azerbaijan has said that three of its servicemen were injured in clashes with Armenian forces in the country’s Kalbajar district.

"On the morning of September 1, the units of the Armenian armed forces in the direction of Zod of the Basarkechar district launched an unmanned aerial vehicle (drone) attack against the positions of the Azerbaijani Army located in the territory of the Kalbajar district," the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The statement said that two servicemen were injured due to the attack, indicating that Azerbaijani units are taking "decisive response measures" toward the mentioned region.

​Earlier, the Defense Ministry also reported clashes with Armenian forces in the same area, in which another Azerbaijani serviceman was injured.

The ministry said in a statement issued following the clashes that Armenia is escalating the situation in the region and that the Yerevan side is concentrating "additional combat equipment and manpower" toward its positions in the area.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issued a statement condemning Armenia's actions, which it said were intended to "divert attention from the tense political and social situation in the country."