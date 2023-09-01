WORLD
2 MIN READ
Liverpool reportedly reject Al Ittihad's $190M offer for Salah
Egypt star Mohamed Salah, who joined Liverpool from Italian side Roma in 2017, signed a new three-year contract with the Reds last year.
Liverpool reportedly reject Al Ittihad's $190M offer for Salah
The 31-year-old has scored 138 goals in 221 appearances during six seasons at Anfield. / Photo: AFP Archive / AFP Archive
Imran MaqboolImran Maqbool
September 1, 2023

Liverpool have rejected a blockbuster $190 million (£150 million) offer for Mohamed Salah from Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad, according to media reports.

Egypt star Salah has been linked with a move to the Gulf State for several weeks and it is believed a verbal offer was made to Liverpool by Al Ittihad on Friday.

The bid is understood to have been £100 million ($127 million) up front with a further £50 million (63.5 million) in add-ons.

However, the Premier League club are determined to keep Salah and plan to reject all offer no matter the size of the fee.

Salah, who joined Liverpool from Italian side Roma in 2017, signed a new three-year contract with the Reds last year.

RelatedHow Saudi Arabia plans to barrel to the top of global football leagues

'We cannot (sell Salah)'

RECOMMENDED

"Mohamed remains committed to Liverpool," Salah's representative Ramy Abbas Issa said in August.

"If we considered leaving Liverpool this year, we wouldn't have renewed the contract last summer."

The 31-year-old has scored 138 goals in 221 appearances during six seasons at Anfield, winning the Premier League Golden Boot on three occasions.

Even if Liverpool had considered the possibility of life without Salah, the bid's arrival just before Friday's 2200 GMT transfer deadline would have left them with little time to find a replacement.

Asked on Friday about Salah's future, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told reporters: "The position remains the same, absolutely. No doubt about that.

"We cannot (sell Salah). That's how it is. Nothing else to say."

Related'I am Hilali': Neymar quits PSG to join Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot