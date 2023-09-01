Liverpool have rejected a blockbuster $190 million (£150 million) offer for Mohamed Salah from Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad, according to media reports.

Egypt star Salah has been linked with a move to the Gulf State for several weeks and it is believed a verbal offer was made to Liverpool by Al Ittihad on Friday.

The bid is understood to have been £100 million ($127 million) up front with a further £50 million (63.5 million) in add-ons.

However, the Premier League club are determined to keep Salah and plan to reject all offer no matter the size of the fee.

Salah, who joined Liverpool from Italian side Roma in 2017, signed a new three-year contract with the Reds last year.

'We cannot (sell Salah)'