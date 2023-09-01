TÜRKİYE
Türkiye's 'Big Three' reach group stages of UEFA club competitions with record
With 20 wins, two draws, and 32,850 points, Türkiye jumps to ninth place from the 13th spot in the UEFA ranking prior to group stages.
Türkiye is currently ahead of Serbia, Switzerland, Austria, and Scotland. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Zeynep ConkarZeynep Conkar
September 1, 2023

Türkiye’s clubs have recorded massive achievements as the "Big Three" of Turkish football moved to group stages at UEFA's club competitions.

During the 2023-24 season, Galatasaray, Fenerbahce, Besiktas, and Yukatel Adana Demirspor collectively secured victories in 20 out of their 24 matches.

Galatasaray, Fenerbahce, and Besiktas successfully progressed past their opponents and secured their spots in the group stages.

However, it was a different story for another Turkish team, Yukatel Adana Demirspor, who bid farewell to European competition after a penalty shootout in the playoffs.

Having 20 wins and two draws, Türkiye jumped to ninth place from the 13th spot in the UEFA ranking prior to group stages with these results.

Galatasaray earn 17th qualification

Galatasaray tasted five wins and one draw in six qualifying matches to secure 17th qualification in their Champions League quest.

In the group stages, the Lions were paired with Bayern Munich from the German Bundesliga and Manchester United from the English Premier League and will go against Denmark's Copenhagen in Group A.

The football club advanced to the group stages by beating Zalgiris, Olimpija Ljubljana, and Molde, respectively.

Conference League

A total of three clubs from the Turkish Super Lig represented Türkiye in the qualifying period for Conference League group stages.

Fenerbahce and Besiktas moved to groups after beating their opponents, while Adana Demirspor said goodbye to the Conference League with a penalty shootout defeat over Genk.

Fenerbahce eliminated Zimbru, Maribor, and Twente, while Besiktas defeated Tirana, Neftci Baku, and FK Dinamo Kiev to reach the group stages.

With these scores, Türkiye collected 32,850 to place ninth in the UEFA Ranking.

Türkiye is currently ahead of Serbia, Switzerland, Austria, and Scotland.

SOURCE:AA
