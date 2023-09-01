TÜRKİYE
Turkish FM Fidan discusses global issues with Russia's Shoigu in Moscow
Hakan Fidan's two-day working visit comes as part of Türkiye's tireless efforts to revive the Black Sea grain deal and call for diplomacy to end the Russia-Ukraine war.
Ankara has been carrying out intense efforts for the restoration of the July 2022 grain deal and has also called on Kiev and Moscow to end the war through negotiations. / Photo: AA / AA
Zeynep ConkarZeynep Conkar
September 1, 2023

On the final day of his working visit to the Russian capital Moscow, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has continued to hold meetings with high-level officials.

Fidan on Friday held a closed-door meeting with Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on X, without giving further details.

On Thursday, Fidan met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov to discuss bilateral relations and regional issues, particularly the Black Sea grain deal.

“With the intense efforts and contributions of our country, the United Nations has prepared a new proposal package. We think that this will be a suitable base for the revival of the initiative,” Fidan said at a news conference with Lavrov, confirming the importance of fulfilling Russia's demands for the export of its own grain and fertiliser.

Fidan's two-day working visit came ahead of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's upcoming meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Russia's coastal city of Sochi on September 4.

No alternative

Currently, Türkiye continues its efforts to revive the Black Sea grain deal and says that there is no alternative to the initiative.

On July 17, Russia suspended its participation in the Black Sea grain deal, brokered by Türkiye, to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports that were paused after the Ukraine war started in February 2022.

Moscow has repeatedly complained that the West has not met its obligations regarding Russia's own grain exports. It says restrictions on payments, logistics, and insurance have been a barrier to its shipments.

Ankara has been carrying out intense efforts for the restoration of the July 2022 deal and has also called on Kiev and Moscow to end the war through negotiations.

SOURCE:AA
