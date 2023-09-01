TÜRKİYE
Türkiye advance to 2023 CEV EuroVolley final
Melissa Teresa Vargas rallied Türkiye, especially when she sparked the flame of Türkiye's comeback from behind with her effective spikes in the fourth set.
In the final on Sunday, Türkiye will face the winner of the Netherlands-Serbia semifinal match being played on Friday. Photo: AA / AA
Zeynep ConkarZeynep Conkar
September 1, 2023

Türkiye have reached the 2023 CEV Women's European Volleyball Championship (EuroVolley) final by beating Italy 3-2 in the semifinals.

The Crescent Stars reached finals on Friday for the third time in history by eliminating the reigning champions with 18-25, 25-23, 15-25, 25-22, and 15-6 sets in the semifinal match in Brussels.

Vargas scored 26 points in the game, while Italy's Paola Ogechi Egonu played with 25 points.

In the final on Sunday, Türkiye will face the winner of the Netherlands-Serbia semifinal match being played on Friday.

Three points each game

Türkiye began the 2023 CEV Women's European Volleyball Championship with a 3-0 win against Sweden on August 18.

Melissa Teresa Vargas led Türkiye with 15 winning spikes, while Isabel Haak led Sweden with 12.

The Crescent Stars played their second Pool C match against Azerbaijan on August 20, winning by 3-0. They also bagged the victory against the Czech Republic by 3-1 on August 21, 3-0 against Greece on August 23, and 3-0 against Germany on August 24.

In quarterfinals, the Crescent Stars beat Poland 3-0 on 30 August, with Melissa Teresa Vargas leading the way with 24 points.

SOURCE:AA
