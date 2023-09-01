Niger's military regime has fired a new verbal broadside at France, accusing Paris of "blatant interference" by backing the country's ousted president as protestors rallied near a French base outside the capital Niamey.

Comments by French President Emmanuel Macron in support of President Mohamed Bazoum "constitute further blatant interference in Niger's domestic affairs," regime spokesperson Colonel Amadou Abdramane said in a statement read on nationwide TV on Friday.

The Sahel state is also embroiled in a standoff with the West African bloc ECOWAS, which has threatened to intervene militarily if diplomatic pressure to return the elected Bazoum to office fails.

On Monday, Macron said, "I call on all the states in the region to adopt a responsible policy."

France, he said, "supports [ECOWAS'] diplomatic action and, when it so decides, (its) military" action, he said, describing this as "a partnership approach."

Bazoum, a French ally, was detained on July 26 by members of his guard.

Relations with France, the country's former colonial power and ally in its fight against militants, went swiftly downhill after Paris stood by Bazoum.

Related UN perturbed as Niger junta bars int'l agencies from 'operation zones'

Bazoum 'courage'

On Friday, Macron paid further tribute to Bazoum, praising his "commitment, action and courage".

He dismissed Niger's rulers as having "no legitimacy" and insisted France would make its decisions with regard to Niger "on the basis of exchanges with President Bazoum".

Abdramane said, "Mr Macron's comments and his unceasing efforts in favour of an invasion of Niger aim at perpetuating a neo-colonial operation against the Nigerien people, who ask for nothing more than to decide its own destiny for itself."

Abdramane said Niger's "differences" with France "do not touch on the relationship between our peoples, or on individuals, but on the relevance of the French military presence in Niger."