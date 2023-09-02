WORLD
North Korea launches multiple cruise missiles amid heightened tensions
The latest missile launches come just days after Seoul and Washington wrapped up their 11-day joint drills.
"Our military has strengthened surveillance and vigilance on borders while closely cooperating with the United States," South Korea's JCS said. / Photo: KCNA via Reuters / Reuters
By Emir Isci
September 2, 2023

South Korea has said that North Korea fired multiple cruise missiles toward the Yellow Sea, located between China and the Korean Peninsula.

The launches took place on Saturday at around 1900 GMT (4:00 am local time), South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said but did not elaborate further.

"Our military has strengthened surveillance and vigilance on borders while closely cooperating with the United States," the JCS said on Facebook.

This came just days after South Korea and the United States wrapped up their 11-day joint military drill that Pyongyang called “aggressive war exercises” that “pose a serious threat.”

During the Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS) military drills that ended on Thursday, the US and South Korean militaries held joint air drills, involving at least one US B-1B strategic bomber above the Korean Peninsula, according to the Seoul-based Yonhap News Agency.

On Wednesday, North Korea fired two tactical ballistic missiles northeastward, saying it had held a “tactical nuclear strike exercise” in response to joint military drills by the US and South Korea.

SOURCE:AA
