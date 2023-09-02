Two soldiers and one militant have been killed in a shootout during an overnight military operation against militant activity in Pakistan's northwest alongside the border with Afghanistan.

A military statement late Friday said security forces initiated an operation in Miran Shah, the main town of North Waziristan, “to eliminate remaining terrorists” after receiving concrete intelligence reports about the presence of militants.

It said as troops closed in on the location, a group of militants was spotted and intercepted, triggering an intensive shootout, resulting in the death of the army major leading the operation and another soldier.

One militant was killed and another injured.

The army said they conducted another raid on a militant hideout in Tirah valley of Khyber district along with the border with Afghanistan, where a soldier and a militant were killed early Friday.

Related Pakistani soldiers, militants killed in North Waziristan clash: army

Increased militant attacks

Militant attacks on security forces in the northwest saw an increase in recent days.