For nearly four exhausting days, cyclists of the London-based Hope and Knowledge (H&K) Cycle Club have pedaled all the way from Bulgarian capital Sofia with one goal in mind: reaching their beloved destination Istanbul.

“Istanbul was chosen because of its vibrant history and because of the fact that most of our cyclists are Muslims. We have an emotional attachment to Istanbul. We have an attachment to Türkiye as well,” Shamsul Abdin, the club’s co-founder, told Anadolu.

“We’ve been too many cities, over a course of 10 years, we have cycled through 52 European cities. I will be honest, there is no other European city like Istanbul. And the fact it’s a gateway to Asia makes it a very unique city as it sits on two continents.”

Battling fatigue and enduring extreme weather conditions, they pushed themselves to the limit. As they finally pedaled into Istanbul’s iconic Sultanahmet Square, their hearts raced with excitement.

The sight of the majestic minarets of the Blue Mosque left them in awe, marking the triumphant end of their incredible journey.

There are many ways to help people and make the world better. Some travel to remote corners of the globe to provide healing and care to the sick, others choose to pedal for days and cover countless kilometers along challenging and rugged roads.

Charity cycling

Founded a decade ago, the London-based Hope and Knowledge (H&K) Cycle Club, along with its dedicated members, has transformed their love for cycling into a meaningful endeavour, collaborating with multiple charitable organisations to make a positive impact around the world.