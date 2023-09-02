TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Turkish police nab suspected members of Daesh terror group
Turkish police arrest two Daesh suspects after technical and physical surveillance for providing military equipment to the terror group.
Turkish police nab suspected members of Daesh terror group
Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terrorist organisation. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
By Alican Tekingunduz
September 2, 2023

Police in Istanbul have arrested two people for providing military equipment to the Daesh terrorist group, a security source said.

The suspects were arrested after technical and physical surveillance, it added.

Following standard police procedures, the suspects was remanded in custody by a local court.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terrorist organisation.

RECOMMENDED

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed attacks.

In response, Türkiye launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.

RelatedTürkiye neutralises Daesh leader in Syria: Erdogan
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Epstein files show emails with Rothschild banker on claims Hitler lived in Jewish-funded shelter
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025