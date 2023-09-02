Former Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan has named the chairman of Indonesia's largest Islamic party as his running mate for the 2024 presidential election, a move aimed at boosting his popularity in the Muslim-majority country.

Opinion polls have forecast the election to be a close race between Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo and Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto, who have both received the support of the current president, Joko Widodo.

Anies, however, has been falling behind.

Anies' vice presidential pick, Muhaimin Iskandar, leads the National Awakening Party (PKB), which has strong ties with Indonesia's biggest Islamic organisation, Nahdlatul Ulama (NU), which boasts 40 million members.

Prabowo and Ganjar have yet to name their vice president choices. Candidates are expected to formally register between October and November.

"With PKB joining, it feels like this coalition will move faster, be bigger and more stable," Anies said in a rally broadcast from the city of Surabaya, East Java.

Coalition dynamics