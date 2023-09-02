An attack on a Chinese mining convoy transporting gold in northeast Democratic Republic of Congo [DRC] has killed four people, including two Chinese nationals.

Sammy Badibanga Kalonji, administrator of the Fizi territory where the attack took place, said on Friday that a DRC soldier, a driver and two Chinese nationals were killed in the armed robbery near the Kimbo river.

Three people were seriously wounded in the attack, including a Congolese soldier and a worker, Kalonji said. The wounded were receiving treatment in a local hospital.

Kalonji said the assailants stole a “large quantity” of gold from the convoy, which belonged to a Chinese mining company operating in the restive South Kivu province. He had no additional details.

Related Tonnes of gold smuggled out of DRC - UN report

Frequent attacks