Naval forces of Iran's Revolutionary Guards have seized a ship "carrying smuggled fuel" in the Gulf and arrested four crew members, local media reported.

"More than 50,000 litres of smuggled fuel were discovered" on board the ship, Fars News Agency quoted the chief justice of the coastal Hormozgan province, Mojtaba Ghahramani, as saying on Saturday.

He said the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) navy had "confiscated" the ship and "arrested four people" during the operation.

Neither the origin of the ship nor the date of the operation were immediately disclosed.

Ghahramani said the fuel would be redirected to the country's "legal distribution network".