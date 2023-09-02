WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iran seizes ship carrying 'smuggled fuel' in Gulf
More than 50,000 litres of smuggled fuel were discovered on board the ship, reports Fars news agency, citing Hormozgan province official.
Iran seizes ship carrying 'smuggled fuel' in Gulf
US has, in recent weeks, beefed up its presence in the Gulf after accusing Iran of seizing or attempting to take ships in the vital waterway. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
September 2, 2023

Naval forces of Iran's Revolutionary Guards have seized a ship "carrying smuggled fuel" in the Gulf and arrested four crew members, local media reported.

"More than 50,000 litres of smuggled fuel were discovered" on board the ship, Fars News Agency quoted the chief justice of the coastal Hormozgan province, Mojtaba Ghahramani, as saying on Saturday.

He said the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) navy had "confiscated" the ship and "arrested four people" during the operation.

Neither the origin of the ship nor the date of the operation were immediately disclosed.

Ghahramani said the fuel would be redirected to the country's "legal distribution network".

RECOMMENDED

The United States military has, in recent weeks, beefed up its presence in the Gulf after accusing Iran of seizing or attempting to take ships in the vital waterway.

On July 6, the US Navy said the IRGC seized a commercial vessel in the Gulf, a day after it accused Iranian forces of two similar attempts off the coast of Oman.

Iran later said the vessel seized in the Gulf was carrying "more than one million litres of smuggled fuel".

RelatedUS mulls troop deployment to protect commercial ships in Strait of Hormuz
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Epstein files show emails with Rothschild banker on claims Hitler lived in Jewish-funded shelter
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025