Sunday, September 3, 2023

2252 GMT — Russia's air defence systems shot down two Ukraine-launched drones over the Kursk region, Russia's defence ministry has said on its Telegram messaging app.

The Kursk region, in Russia's south, borders Ukraine to its west.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

Kiev almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia or on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine.

1930 GMT — Zelenskyy: Ukraine strikes pilot training deal with France

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he struck a "very important agreement on training our pilots in France" in a conversation with President Emmanuel Macron.

"Our coalition of modern fighters is becoming stronger," he said in his nightly video address.

He said he and Macron had also discussed what France could do to help protect the Ukrainian city of Odesa and the region.

1924 GMT — Ukraine's Zelenskyy moves to replace wartime defence minister

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has decided to dismiss Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov from his post and will ask parliament this week to replace him with Rustem Umerov, head of Ukraine's main privatisation fund.

The announcement, made in his nightly video address to the nation, sets the stage for the biggest shakeup of Ukraine's defence establishment during the war launched by Russia in February 2022.

Reznikov, who was named defence minister in November 2021, has helped secure billions of dollars of Western military aid to help the war effort but has been dogged by graft allegations surrounding his ministry that he described as smears.

I've decided to replace the Minister of Defense of Ukraine. Oleksii Reznikov has been through more than 550 days of full-scale war. I believe the ministry needs new approaches and other formats of interaction with both the military and society as a whole. - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

1814 GMT — Ukraine drone attacks Russia's Kurchatov: governor

A non-residential building in the Russian city of Kurchatov has been set on fire following an attack by a Ukrainian drone, said Roman Starovoit, governor of the Kursk region.

In a post on the Telegram messaging app, he said there were no casualties and that security forces were on the scene.

1539 GMT — Ukraine expects boom in drone production: defence minister

Ukraine intends to increase drone production as early as this autumn, the Ukrainian defence minister has been quoted as saying, as the country conducts more frequent drone attacks on Russian territory.

Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian territory have picked up in recent weeks, with dozens of drones striking Russia at once on some days, reaching as far as the western city of Pskov, 600 kilometres from Ukraine.

"I think this autumn there will be a boom in the production of various Ukrainian drones: flying, floating, crawling, etc., and this will continue to grow in volume," Oleksii Reznikov told the state-run Ukrinform news agency.

He said one reason for the growth of production was that authorities had reduced various regulations and laws.

1351 GMT — Zelenskyy discussed 'functioning of grain corridor' with Macron

Zelenskyy and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron have spoken on the phone, discussing the "functioning" of a sea corridor set up by Kiev for the safe navigation of ships after Moscow exited a landmark grain deal.

The phone call came on the eve of a summit in Russia between President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who wants to revive the grain deal, and as Moscow hit Ukraine's Odessa region with drones.

"We also discussed ways to ensure the functioning of the grain corridor and enhance the security of the Odessa region," Zelenskyy said on social media after a phone call with Macron.

1143 GMT — Romania strongly condemns 'unjustified' Russian Danube attacks

Romania's defence ministry has strongly condemned repeated Russian attacks on Ukraine's Danube infrastructure close to its border as "unjustified" following the latest overnight drone strikes in the southern Odessa region.

The ministry "reiterates in the strongest terms that these attacks against civilian targets and infrastructure in Ukraine are unjustified and in deep contradiction with the rules of international humanitarian law".

"At no time did the means of attack used by the Russian Federation generate any direct military threat to the national territory or territorial waters of Romania," it added in a statement.

1103 GMT —Russian drones downed as Moscow hits port on Romania border

Ukraine has said it destroyed 22 Russian drones in the southern Odessa region, as Moscow said it hit the Danube port of Reni, on the border with NATO member Romania.

Ukraine's South Military Command said on social media at least two civilians were injured in the attack on what it said was the "civil infrastructure of the Danube".