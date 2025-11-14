Russia has proposed its own draft of a UN resolution on Gaza in a challenge to a US effort to pass its own text at the Security Council that would endorse President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan, according to a copy of the draft seen by Reuters news agency.
The US formally circulated the draft resolution to the 15 Council members last week and has said it has regional support for its resolution that would authorise a two-year mandate for a transitional governance body and international stabilisation force (or ISF).
Russia's UN mission said in a note to Security Council members on Thursday afternoon, seen by Reuters, that its "counter-proposal is inspired by the US draft."
"The objective of our draft is to enable the Security Council to develop a balanced, acceptable, and unified approach toward achieving a sustainable cessation of hostilities," the note said.
The Russian draft, also seen by Reuters, requests that the UN Secretary-General identify options for an international stabilisation force for Gaza, and does not mention the "Board of Peace" that the US has proposed as a transitional administration for Gaza.
US draft mentions possible future Palestinian state
Meanwhile a third draft of the resolution seen on Thursday by AFP news agency "welcomes the establishment of the Board of Peace," a transitional governing body for Gaza — that Trump would theoretically chair — with a mandate running until the end of 2027.
It would authorise member states to form a "temporary International Stabilisation Force (ISF)" that would work with Israel and Egypt and newly trained Palestinian police to help secure border areas and demilitarise Gaza.
The ISF also would work on the "permanent decommissioning of weapons from non-state armed groups," protecting civilians and securing humanitarian aid corridors.
Unlike previous drafts, the latest mentions a possible future Palestinian state.
Once the Palestinian Authority has carried out requested reforms and the rebuilding of Gaza is underway, "the conditions may finally be in place for a credible pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood," the draft says.
"The United States will establish a dialogue between Israel and the Palestinians to agree on a political horizon for peaceful and prosperous coexistence," it adds.
The US mission to the UN urged the Security Council to move ahead with Washington's resolution, warning that Palestinians could otherwise suffer "grave" consequences.
"Attempts to sow discord now – when agreement on this resolution is under active negotiation – has grave, tangible, and entirely avoidable consequences for Palestinians in Gaza," a US mission spokesperson said.
"The ceasefire is fragile and we urge the Council to unite and move forward to secure the peace that is desperately needed," the spokesperson said, calling it an "historic moment to pave a path towards enduring peace in the Middle East."
Israel and Palestine’s resistance group Hamas agreed in October to the first phase of Trump's 20-point plan for Gaza, in two-year genocide and a captive-prisoner release deal.
That 20-point plan is annexed to the draft US resolution.
Trump has ruled out sending US soldiers into besieged Gaza, but officials have described a force of about 20,000 troops and have been in discussions with Indonesia, Pakistan, UAE, Egypt, Qatar, Türkiye and Azerbaijan to contribute.