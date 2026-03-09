The United Arab Emirates has decried that it was being targeted "in a very unwarranted manner" in the Middle East war, stressing it would "not partake in any attacks against Iran," said Jamal Al Musharakh, the UAE's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva.

"We've been very clear before and leading up to the current events we are witnessing in the region that as the UAE we will not partake in any attacks against Iran from our territory, and that we will not be involved in such a conflict," he told the UN correspondents' association ACANU on Monday.

"Our bases are not being used to attack Iran."

Musharakh said the UAE was calling for a return to the negotiating table.

The United States and Iran held a third round of indirect talks through Omani negotiators, on Iran's nuclear programme, in Geneva on February 26.

Two days later, the United States and Israel launched the first wave of attacks in a war that has seen Iran strike targets in multiple countries around the Gulf, including in the UAE.

"We were one of the countries that constantly called for the need for a negotiation, the need for diplomacy, the need for de-escalation," Musharakh said.