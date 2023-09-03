As Türkiye's premier technology and aerospace event Teknofest approaches its last day, the hydrogen-powered cars designed by university students have piqued the interest of visitors.

Hydromobile cars that harness the power of hydrogen are more efficient and cleaner than vehicles that rely on conventional internal combustion engines, as they generate electricity by utilising electrochemical reactions, which leave no harmful emissions behind.

Universities invest heavily in hydrogen-powered cars, as Türkiye has pledged to reach a net-zero emission target by 2053.

Teknofest, of which Anadolu is the global communications partner, provides universities with opportunities to showcase these projects, which are playing a key role in the country's adoption of green technologies.

Of the 60 electric cars competing in the "International Efficiency Challenge Electric Vehicle" race, 10 are powered by hydrogen.

The use of cleanest energy sources

The race aims to increase awareness about the use of alternative and clean energy sources in the automotive industry and encourage students to follow related technological developments.