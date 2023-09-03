Gunmen have killed seven Muslim worshippers and injured three others in two separate attacks on mosques in northwest Nigeria's Kaduna state, police said Saturday.

Suspects from criminal gangs - referred to as bandits - opened fire Friday on worshippers in Saya-Saya community in Ikara district during evening prayers, killing six people, Kaduna state police spokesman Mansir Hassan said in a statement.

"At about 8:00 p.m. (1900 GMT) on Friday, we received information from Saya-Saya village that six persons were killed while performing last prayer of the day... in a mosque," Hassan said.

"Bandits, about nine of them on motorcycles, arrived and attacked the people in the mosque," he said.

The gunmen then moved to neighbouring Tashar Dauda village where they attacked another mosque, killing one person and injuring three others, he said.

The assailants took four motorcycles before fleeing into the bush, Hassan said in the statement.