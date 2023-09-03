Police in the US state of Nevada were investigating a death at the Burning Man festival, where thousands of people were ordered to shelter in place after heavy rains turned the desert site into a mud pit and forced organisers to close the gates.

Pershing County Sheriff's Office in northern Nevada said late Saturday it was investigating "a death which occurred during this rain event," according to a statement cited by US media.

There were no details of the circumstances of the death or the person's identity.

"As this death is still under investigation, there is no further information available at this time," news outlet NBC quoted the statement as saying.

Earlier Saturday, the heavy rainfall forced the Bureau of Land Management and the Pershing County Sheriff's Office to close the entrance to Burning Man for the remainder of the event.

"Do not travel to Black Rock City!" Burning Man organizers tweeted, referring to the desert area where the alternative culture festival takes place.

"Access to the city is closed for the remainder of the event, and you will be turned away."

Organisers urged festivalgoers already on site to "conserve food, water and fuel, and shelter in a warm, safe space."

They said the rain was unlikely to stop until Sunday night. The festival was scheduled to conclude on Monday.

Due to downpours, the "playa," the huge open-air esplanade where the event unfolds, was rendered impassable.

'Survival guide'