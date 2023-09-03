British Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt has said that the government would move to fix unsafe school buildings quickly after some 100 schools were told to shut some buildings due to old and crumbling concrete.

On Sunday, Hunt told broadcasters a majority of the 104 affected schools — out of a total of 22,000 across England — will be able to operate largely normally.

"We will spend what it takes to sort out this problem as quickly as possible," he told the BBC.

The order last week for schools to vacate buildings with Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) came just days before the start of a new term for most children, angering parents and educators over the last-minute decision.

More than 50 other education sites have already been forced to put "mitigations in place" this year due to the presence of RAAC.

Hunt told Sky News that officials had initiated a "huge survey" of every single school in the country to identify where RAAC is in place.

Crumbling concrete scandal

RAAC — a cheap, lightweight form of concrete — was widely used in parts of building construction across Britain from the 1950s to the mid-1990s, with concerns about its risk of collapse emerging since 2018.

That year the roof of a primary school in Kent, southeast England, collapsed without warning.