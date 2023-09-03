WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russia, Belarus participation in Asian Games 'not feasible': IOC
Both countries have been excluded from many sports events since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, though individual athletes have been allowed to compete under certain restrictions.
Russia, Belarus participation in Asian Games 'not feasible': IOC
A Russian flag is held above the Olympic Rings at Adler Arena Skating Center during the Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia on Feb. 18, 2014. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
Isra W. AlmodallalIsra W. Almodallal
September 3, 2023

Russian and Belarusian athletes will not compete at the Asian Games in China this month after the International Olympic Committee has concluded that the plan was "not feasible."

An IOC spokesperson said on Sunday that "the concept of the participation of athletes with Russian and Belarusian passports at the Asian Games 2023 was explored as discussed at the Olympic Summit in December 2022, but was not feasible due to technical reasons."

Earlier this year, the IOC said that a pathway for their athletes' participation in the 2024 Paris Olympics, albeit as neutral athletes, should be explored.

At a meeting in Bangkok in July, the General Assembly of the Olympic Council of Asia voted to allow a maximum of 500 competitors from those countries to compete, to allow them to gain qualification standards for the Olympics.

RECOMMENDED

Both countries have been excluded from many sports events since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, though individual athletes have been allowed to compete under certain restrictions.

The Asian Games begin in Hangzhou on September 23 and run until October 8.

RelatedUkraine conflict: Does the ban on Russian athletes defeat sportsmanship?
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Epstein files show emails with Rothschild banker on claims Hitler lived in Jewish-funded shelter
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025