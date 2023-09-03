Police in Greek-administered Cyprus have made 20 arrests after a spate of racism-fuelled violence against migrants which erupted last week in the west of the island and spread at the weekend to the southern city of Limassol.

Storefronts belonging to migrants and asylum-seekers in the island's second city were smashed and Asian delivery drivers assaulted in a string of violent incidents, which started on Friday night and continued until the early hours of Sunday.

Greek-administered Cyprus has seen an upsurge in anti-migrant sentiment in recent years.

The latest disturbances have been fuelled by what advocacy groups say is a fumbled response by the government to a surge in irregular migration and a tolerance of xenophobic rhetoric and behaviour.

State officials frequently say Greek-administered Cyprus is on the frontline of irregular migration in the eastern Mediterranean, though the rate of increase has tapered off this year.

Tolerance of xenophobia

Last week Syrians living in Chlorakas, a village in western Cyprus, were targeted by hooded attackers in sporadic incidents over two days, leading to 22 arrests.