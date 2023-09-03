Guatemala's electoral tribunal has temporarily revoked a suspension order against President-elect Bernardo Arevalo's Semilla party, which had sowed confusion about his victory in the days after the election.

Electoral officials, in a document, said on Sunday that they nulled on Saturday the suspension order through October

Semilla's disqualification will resume after this process concludes, court spokesman Luis Gerardo Ramirez said.

"It is not reasonable or prudent to challenge the status of political organisations... until the electoral process is over," Ramirez said.

Arevalo pulled off a big upset by advancing to the runoff after a first round marked by apathy among voters. Poverty, violence and corruption push thousands of Guatemalans abroad every year in search of a better life, many to the United States.

After the first round of voting on June 25, Guatemalan judge Fredy Orellana, at the request of prosecutor Rafael Curruchiche, ordered the electoral tribunal to suspend Semilla pending an investigation into alleged anomalies in its party registration.

Orellana and Curruchiche are both on a US list of "corrupt actors," and foreign allies slammed meddling in the election process.

The move prompted swift international backlash, including from the Organisation of American States (OAS), and Arevalo vowed to appeal what he called an "illegal" suspension.

Hundreds of supporters marched in capital Guatemala City on Saturday, answering a rally cry from Arevalo to "unite" behind his government.