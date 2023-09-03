Max Verstappen has won a record-breaking 10th straight Formula One race after coming out on top at the Italian Grand Prix in a show of force from Red Bull at Monza.

Reigning world champion Verstappen dominated on a beautiful Sunday in northern Italy which left Ferrari fans disappointed, with Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez finishing second ahead of home hope and pole-sitter Carlos Sainz.

Spaniard Sainz crossed more than 11 seconds back in third, unable to resist the power of Verstappen, the runaway leader of the drivers' championship.

Verstappen extended his lead on teammate Sergio Perez at the top of the drivers' standings to 145 points and also ensured that Red Bull maintained their perfect record with 14 wins from as many GPs this season.

The 29-year-old began his streak on May 7 at the Miami Grand Prix, and he's won 12 races this season. He is well on the way to his third straight championship and to breaking the single-season wins record of 15, which he set last year.