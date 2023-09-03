Two civilians have been killed and 13 others injured in an attack by the YPG/PKK terrorist group in Deir Ezzor province in eastern Syria, according to local sources.

YPG/PKK terrorists attacked the town of Hajin, south of Deir Ezzor, with heavy weapons that was cleared of terrorists by Arab tribes, the sources said on Sunday.

A child was among the victims, while seven other children were injured in the attack.

The attack came as Arab tribes managed to reclaim 24 villages from the YPG/PKK terrorists, but the terror group recaptured two of them in a recent attack.

On Saturday, Arab tribesmen cleared four villages from YPG/PKK terrorists in rural Manbij.