TÜRKİYE
Turkish 'Sultans of the Net' reign supreme in European volleyball
Türkiye defeated Serbia 3-2 in the final of the CEV European Volleyball Championship to become the champion for the first time in its history.
Türkiye's national volleyball team won the championship for the first time in its history by beating Serbia 3-2 in the final of the CEV Europe. / Photo: AA / AA
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
September 3, 2023

Türkiye defeated Serbia in a thrilling five-set match to win the 2023 CEV Women's European Volleyball Championship title on Sunday.

The Turkish women's volleyball team won the final with the set scores of 27-25, 21-25, 25-22, 22-25, and 15-13 at Brussels.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated Türkiye on winning the trophy.

"I congratulate our A National Women's Volleyball Team, the Sultans of the Net, on becoming the 2023 CEV European Champions. They have made us all proud," Erdogan posted on social platform X.

Vargas was named the MVP

Melissa Vargas, who scored 41 points in the final match, was chosen as the "Most Valuable Player of the European Championship."

Vargas was also named the Most Valuable Player after the League of Nations tournament.

SOURCE:TRT World
