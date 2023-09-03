Türkiye strongly condemned the destruction of tombstones in a Turkish cemetery in Western Thrace, a spokesman for the Turkish Foreign Ministry has said.

"We have taken note of the statement made by the Greek Secretary General at the Ministry of Education and Religious Affairs on this heinous incident, stating that an investigation has been initiated.

"We expect the Greek authorities to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice as soon as possible, to ensure that they receive the punishment they deserve and to clarify the reasons behind the incident," Tanju Bilgic said in a statement on Sunday.

His remarks came after tombstones in the cemetery of the Turkish minority in Narlikoy were damaged by unidentified people over the weekend.

"We convey our condolences to our kinsmen living in Narlikoy and share their sorrow.

"The fact that even the cemeteries of Muslims are being targeted as part of the increasing Islamophobia across Europe demonstrates the importance and urgency of the struggle to defend our common human values," he said.