WORLD
3 MIN READ
Canadian weddings turn into funeral after deadly shooting
Police launched an investigation to connect the "pieces of the puzzle" surrounding the fatal shooting.
Canadian weddings turn into funeral after deadly shooting
Ottawa police confirmed that fatalities were of two men, aged 26 and 29, both from Toronto, Canada's largest city. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
September 4, 2023

Two people were killed and six others wounded in a shooting in the parking lot of a reception venue in Ottawa, authorities have said.

Two late-Saturday weddings were taking place at the venue when gunfire erupted outside, sending shocked guests scrambling for safety.

"It was chaos, there was no general direction of where people were running, it was just everywhere," Nico, who came to the wedding to pick up his friend, told AFP, declining to give his surname.

"It was rapid shots, and then there was screaming, and then there was a pause, and then there were more shots, probably like 15-16 more shots that I can recall," Nico said.

The shooting began at 10:21 pm Saturday (0221 GMT Sunday) in the parking lot of a south-end convention hall where two separate wedding receptions were being held simultaneously.

Police "said to stay in our vehicles. We could not leave the scene," the witness said.

RelatedToronto driver charged with 10 counts of premeditated murder

'No sign of racial attack'

RECOMMENDED

Ottawa police confirmed that fatalities were of two men, aged 26 and 29, both from Toronto, Canada's largest city.

Police said that Americans were among the six wounded but that their lives were not in danger. Their identities were not released.

"We are in the process of connecting the pieces of the puzzle," Martin Groulx, police inspector, told AFP about the ongoing investigation.

He said police had no sign for now to suggest the shooting was a hate crime "related to race or religious beliefs."

"But we do not eliminate this option," he added, specifying that the investigation had yet to determine a motive.

As of Sunday afternoon, no arrests had been made.

The two deaths from the shooting bring to 12 the number of homicides recorded in 2023 in Ottawa, Canada's capital, which has a population of about one million.

Several Canadian cities have seen a marked increase in armed violence in recent years with increasingly frequent shootings, according to the Canadian government.

Since 2009, the country has seen an 81 percent increase in violent gun crime.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown