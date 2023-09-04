WORLD
Anti-UN protests in DR Congo leave 100 dead
A civil organization official said that dozens of bodies had been recovered from multiple locations in Goma.
People arrested during a military operation to prevent a planned demonstration against the United Nations by a religious sect, sit on the ground and guarded by the army in Goma, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on August 30, 2023. / Photo: AFP / AFP
September 4, 2023

The death toll from anti-UN protests last week in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has risen to 100, the head of a platform of youth organisations has said.

Lucas Pecos, director of the Collective of Youth Solidarity Organizations in Congo-Kinshasa DRC (COJESKI-RDC), which accused the army of committing a massacre last Wednesday at a church in the city of Goma in North Kivu province, said it has counted 100 bodies so far.

Pecos told Anadolu on Sunday that the number of bodies at Goma Provincial Hospital’s mortuary had risen to 57 after the corpses of some of those shot while fleeing from the church were collected from the surrounding bushes.

“We have also confirmed that there are 43 bodies of people killed in the church and its surroundings being kept at the Katinda military barracks mortuary, bringing the total to 100. The barracks is located a few kilometres from Goma,” he added.

A local leader in Goma, Peter Sangara, told Anadolu they have also recorded 100 people killed.

He said the bodies are being kept in the two mortuaries.

Plan to attack UN forces

Pecos said earlier that those killed belonged to an organisation called Wazalendo, which means “patriots” and a religion called Messiahans.

He said they planned to demonstrate against the presence of troops from the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) and the East African Community in DR Congo.

He said they were in their church making plans to attack the MONUSCO base when soldiers entered and shot and killed most of them.

The UN and Human Rights Watch have condemned the killings.

SOURCE:AA
