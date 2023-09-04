September 4, 2023 — Monday

2031 GMT — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un expects to meet with President Vladimir Putin in Russia to discuss providing arms to Moscow for its war in Ukraine, the United States has said.

The announcement comes after the White House last week warned that Russia was already in secret, active talks with the North to acquire a range of munitions and supplies for Moscow's war effort.

"As we have warned publicly, arms negotiations between Russia and the DPRK are actively advancing," National Security Council (NSC) spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said, using an acronym for the North.

"We have information that Kim Jong Un expects these discussions to continue, to include leader-level diplomatic engagement in Russia."

Kim — who rarely travels outside his country — is likely to head later this month to Vladivostok, on Russia's Pacific coast not far from North Korea, to meet with Putin, according to The New York Times.

The paper said Kim could even travel to Moscow, but that was uncertain.

More updates:👇

19:24 GMT — Russia 'thwarted' attempt by Ukrainian sabotage group

The governor of Russia's western Bryansk region said border guards and security forces had "thwarted" an attempt by a Ukrainian sabotage group that tried to cross into Russia.

"Employees of the FSB border force of Russia and units of the Russian defence ministry thwarted an attempt to penetrate the territory of the Russian Federation by a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group," Bryansk governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Telegram.

1210 GMT — Russia scraps big Zapad military drills because of Ukraine war

Russia has scrapped its huge Zapad (West) military drills this year because of the war in Ukraine, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu was quoted.

"No, this year we are having exercises in Ukraine," state news agency RIA quoted Shoigu as saying in reply to a question.

Russia last staged the Zapad drills with its ally Belarus in September 2021, five months before the war began in Ukraine. It said then that 200,000 troops were taking part.

Britain's defence ministry said in its daily intelligence update on X, formerly Twitter, last week that it believed Russia would not hold the exercises this year because it did not have enough troops and equipment to stage them while fighting the war, now in its 19th month.

1200 GMT — Pope acknowledges his Russia comments were faulty

Pope Francis has acknowledged that his recent comments on Russia, seen by Ukraine as praise for imperialism, were badly phrased and said his intention was to remind young Russians of a great cultural heritage and not a political one.

"I was not thinking of imperialism when I said that," Francis said about his comments last month.

"Maybe it wasn't the best way of putting it, but in speaking of the great Russia, I was thinking not so much geographically but culturally," Francis said, mentioning Russian literary icon Fyodor Dostoevsky, one of his favourite authors.

"Russian culture is of such beauty, such profoundness. It should not be cancelled because of political problems. There were dark political years in Russia but the heritage is there, available to all," he said.

Related Live blog: Pope says supplying weapons to Ukraine 'morally acceptable'

1138 GMT — Putin calls Ukraine counteroffensive 'a failure'

Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed that Kiev's counteroffensive to retake Ukrainian land lost to Moscow was a "failure".

"As for the stalling counteroffensive, it is not that it is stalling. It is a failure," Putin said at a press conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi.

"At least today, this is what it looks like. Let's see what happens next. I hope that it will continue to be so."

1036 GMT —Ukraine has 'evidence' that Russian drones hit Romania

Ukraine's top diplomat has said that Kiev had photographic evidence to show that Russian drones struck Romanian territory during an overnight air attack on Ukrainian port infrastructure on the Danube River.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba made the comment to reporters after a press conference in Kiev. Romania denied earlier on Monday that Russian drones had struck its territory overnight.

Romanian Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu has denied that NATO-member Romania was hit by Russian drones or debris.

"Of course, there is a risk because what happened there is very close to our borders," she told reporters on the sidelines of a visit to Berlin.

We have seen that Russia cynically continues to attack the civilian infrastructure, not allowing Ukraine to export their cereals. Of course, there is a risk of accidents or incidents, but for the time being, it was not the case - Romanian Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu

1004 GMT — Ukraine defence minister says hands in resignation letter

Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov has announced that he had handed his resignation letter to parliament after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for "new approaches" to face Russia's offensive.

Zelenskyy's decision to remove Reznikov comes after corruption scandals rocked the defence ministry.