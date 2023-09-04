WORLD
3 MIN READ
Bomb attack on Myanmar govt compound 'kills several officials'
The Myanmar junta said "some security members and government staff" were wounded in the attack in the border hub of Myawady, without giving a figure.
Bomb attack on Myanmar govt compound 'kills several officials'
Members of an anti-junta group work to demine near Pekon township. Photo: AFP Archive / AFP Archive
By Staff Reporter
September 4, 2023

A bomb attack on a government compound in the Myanmar border hub of Myawady has killed and wounded several government and security officials.

The town on the border with Thailand has seen sporadic clashes between the military and anti-junta fighters since a coup in 2021 plunged the country into turmoil.

Early Sunday evening, two "drop bombs" fell into a compound containing the district police office and general administration office, a military source told the AFP news agency on Monday.

As officials took "security measures" after the blasts, another two bombs were dropped, killing five and wounding 11, they said, requesting anonymity as they were not authorised to talk to the media.

The dead included a military officer, two police officers and two officials from the administration department, they said.

Eleven "junior and senior" police officers were wounded, five critically, they added.

RelatedTop ASEAN diplomats to review stalled peace plan for Myanmar

A local police source who also requested anonymity confirmed the incident and casualty figures.

RECOMMENDED

Neither source said who was responsible for the attack.

The junta said "some security members and government staff" were wounded in the attack, without giving a figure.

It blamed anti-coup "People's Defence Forces" and the Karen National Liberation Army, an established ethnic rebel group that has fought the military for decades.

Anti-junta fighters battling to overturn the coup that deposed Aung San Suu Kyi's government have used commercial drones for surveillance and also as crude bomb-dropping devices.

A Myawady resident who did not want to be named told AFP they heard two blasts in the town, which abuts the Thai province of Tak, on Sunday evening.

Since the coup, the KNLA and PDF groups have clashed sporadically with the military in Myawady town and its surrounds in Karen state, sending tens of thousands fleeing into Thailand.

RelatedProtests in Bangladesh camps mark six years of Rohingya exodus from Myanmar
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown